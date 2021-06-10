Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 199,898 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 672,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

