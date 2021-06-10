Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,830,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.