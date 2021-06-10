Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.