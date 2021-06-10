Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,166 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

