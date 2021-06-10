Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 25,290 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

