Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,459. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,038.51 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

