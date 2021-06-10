Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,038.51 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

