Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Magellan Health worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

