Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. 3,058,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.