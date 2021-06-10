Maker Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $112.80 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $3,038.21 or 0.08396819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00839191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00088509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

