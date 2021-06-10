Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.35

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.35 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 180.35 ($2.36), with a volume of 159275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

