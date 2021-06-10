ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,328,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

