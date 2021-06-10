Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$25.28. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.18, with a volume of 7,448,068 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.86.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$48.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4440938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.