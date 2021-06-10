Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPFRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$2.09 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

