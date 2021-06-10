Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.39

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 234498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.97 million and a P/E ratio of -69.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

