Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,226 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

