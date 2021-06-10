Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

