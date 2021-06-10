Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 9,051 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marijn E. Dekkers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50.

QTRX opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Quanterix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

