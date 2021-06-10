Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CROJF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.