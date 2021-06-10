Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CROJF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

