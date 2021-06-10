MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $433.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,198,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

