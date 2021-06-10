Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $209.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $168.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,090,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

