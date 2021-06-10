Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 113,238 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.79.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

