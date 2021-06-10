Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
