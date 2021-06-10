Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

