Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

