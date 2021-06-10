Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s previous close.
MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.02.
In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.