Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.