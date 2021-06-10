Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTDR opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

