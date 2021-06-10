Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

MTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Materialise stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.55 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 114.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

