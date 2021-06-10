Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

