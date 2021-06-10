McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 7.8%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 174,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,308,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $732.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,509,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,660 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,080 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

