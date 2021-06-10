McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $840.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $824.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.