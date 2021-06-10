McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires Shares of 302 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ADUS opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

