McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 148 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,196,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

NYSE MS opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.