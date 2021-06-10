McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $45.68 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27.

