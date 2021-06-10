McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 291,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NYSE:MSI opened at $209.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

