McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.