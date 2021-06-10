MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -305.21. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

