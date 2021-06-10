Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Medtronic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.85. 91,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

