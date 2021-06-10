Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE MDT opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

