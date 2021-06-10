Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,000. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.