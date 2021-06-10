MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Stuart Naylor Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $15,650.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,476.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08.

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

MGTX opened at $15.14 on Thursday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $670.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

