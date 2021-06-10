MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,250.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MELI. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,316.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,461.56. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $845.86 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,247.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

