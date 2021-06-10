Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 46,510 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.44% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.