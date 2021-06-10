Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 13,572 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

