Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 786 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.93 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

