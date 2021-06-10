Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1,294.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

