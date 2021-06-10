Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1,294.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

