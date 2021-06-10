Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

