Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.