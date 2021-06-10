Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 10,345 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

