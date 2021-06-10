Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 27,169 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

